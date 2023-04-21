The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nick lashes out, Jack gets news, and Tucker’s risky move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease so much crazy drama is coming.

It’s the week before May sweeps begin, and Y&R continues to step things up ahead of the big month.

Aside from reeling from the “death” of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Diane’s (Susan Walters) arrest, there’s plenty of other chaos taking over Genoa City.

The Abbott family has been divided, thanks to Diane.

Newman family drama is also at an all-time high, causing many tense moments.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at how all of this plays into what’s happening next week on The Young and the Restless.

A new twist leaves Jack shook

This week, Jack (Peter Bergman) proved he would do anything to help his beloved Diane. Now that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is on the case, Jack has hope.

Next week some shocking development throws Jack for a loop and helps Diane at the same time. It sounds like Michael or Chance (Conner Floyd) will uncover the setup against Diane.

All signs also point to Phyllis revealing that she isn’t dead, taking this storyline to a new level, especially now that she has killed Jeremy (James Hyde).

What’s Tucker up to now?

The Young and the Restless viewers watched as Tucker (Trevor St. John) threatened Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to sell his company and leave town. Tucker offered to sell his company to Victor (Eric Braeden), but now there will be a catch.

However, the businessman throws a curveball that forces Victor (Eric Braeden) to make a tough choice. Tucker certainly doesn’t want Adam (Mark Grossman) running the company, so Tucker’s risky move could have to do with that.

Whatever it is, Tucker and Victor are both facing dilemmas.

Nick takes on Nate

Now that Nick (Joshua Morrow) knows what’s really going on between Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nate (Sean Dominic), he isn’t backing down. Nate appears to have chosen Elena (Brytni Sarpy) again.

However, Victoria remains determined to get Nate all for herself and goes to great lengths to win him over. She knows Nate can’t really resist her. which Victoria uses to her advantage.

Before the week is over, Nick threatens Nate in a tense confrontation that does little to resolve things. Since Victoria won’t change her ways, Nick forces Nate to with the threat of exposing the office romp.

Things are heating up ahead of May sweeps, with big twists and turns coming on the hit daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.