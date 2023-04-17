The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jeremy Stark brings danger and trouble for Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal things take a dramatic turn on the hit CBS soap opera.

For weeks, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jeremy (James Hyde) have been plotting to take down Diane (Susan Walters) by framing her for Phyllis’ murder.

These two villains are about to blow up their plan, adding a huge twist that will play out well into May sweeps.

Last week, Y&R viewers watched as Phyllis was filled with regret about hurting her kids and wanted to come clean.

Jeremy wasn’t having it, and Friday’s episode ended with these two engaged in a heated exchange.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest promo video for the hit daytime drama tease Phyllis has met her match in Jeremy.

Jack vows to get rid of Jeremy

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Jack (Peter Bergman) will stop at nothing to prove that Diane is innocent and Jeremy is the one who poisoned Phyllis. In the new footage, Jack does just that.

It’s unclear who he’s speaking to, but Jack’s unleashing on someone about how Jeremy needs to be stopped before he kills again. Kyle (Michael Mealor) is likely the person Jack is talking to since they are both Team Diane.

Jeremy threatens Phyllis

At the hotel with Jeremy and Phyllis, things get even more heated than they were last week. Jeremy grabs Phyllis to let her know she will not be going back on their deal, regardless of what she has planned next.

Phyllis stands her ground, letting Jeremy know she doesn’t scare easily until he does something that frightens her to her core. In a flip of the scene, Jeremy is shown with scissors in his hands and threatening to put Phyllis in “a shallow grave.’

This move means trouble for Phyllis, who immediately begins to beg for her life. When Jeremy starts to lunge at Phyllis with the scissors, she screams “no” while running from him, and the video footage goes dark.

Whatever happens next, one thing is for sure. Either Jeremy or Phyllis isn’t coming out of this situation alive, and our bet is on Jeremy meeting his maker.

Y&R fans know Phyllis has faced her fair share of crazy people during her time. Phyllis went up against Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and survived.

That’s not all happening on The Young and the Restless this week, either. Another promo video had Tucker (Trevor St. John) threatening Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

It seems danger and trouble are facing a few Genoa City residents this week.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.