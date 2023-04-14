The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Diane and Jack panic, Victor comes clean, and Nate’s choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease dilemmas and confessions take over Genoa City.

May sweeps are on the horizon, which means Y&R is stepping up its game to bring fans an explosive month.

The show better, too, after the snoozefest that was February sweeps.

Phyllis’ death (Michelle Stafford) remains the focal point of the daytime drama and will be for a few weeks.

Fans know there’s more to the story, but Genoa City is reeling, especially Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Now that Diane (Susan Walters) has been arrested, battle lines are being drawn, and it will get ugly.

Desperate Jack tries to help Diane

As the evidence against Diane mounts, Jack (Peter Bergman) vows to stand by her side. Since Michael (Christian LeBlanc) declined to represent Diane, Jack is forced to plead with Christine (Lauralee Bell) for help.

Christine is the new District Attorney, so she can’t represent Diane, but she can hear him out about Jeremy. Yes, Jack intends to take action by pointing the finger at the con man.

Luckily for Jack, the frame job that Phyllis and Jeremy (James Hyde) did isn’t top-notch. Chance (Conner Floyd) finds another piece of crucial evidence in the case, which could help Diane.

Meanwhile, Phyllis remains restless and has Jeremy on edge with this partnership crumbling when it needs to stay united.

Victor’s confession

Next week Victor (Eric Braeden) comes clean about something, but what that is is anyone’s guess. Victor has been determined to bring Adam (Mark Grossman) back into the family business, and McCall Unlimited was the perfect solution.

All bets are on Victor’s confession having to do that or the fact he invested in Chancellor-Winters to help his plan. Perhaps Victor informs his wife or daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle) of his actions.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wrestles with Phyllis’ death. The one thing Nikki remains committed to is ensuring Diane pays, which involves a meeting with an old pal.

It sounds like Phyllis may make another trip to Genoa City in disguise.

Nate has to choose

Things got pretty steamy with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria this week. Nick (Joshua Morrow) catching them forces Nate to make a decision about his personal life.

Literally, Nick gives Nate an ultimatum to choose either Victoria or Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Previously Nate chose Elena, but this story has dragged out long enough, so Y&R fans should expect Nate to pick Victoria.

Whatever happens, one thing is for sure — several relationships are impacted by Victoria and Nate’s actions.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.