The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria and Nate busted after steamy office hook up

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that two coworkers finally give into temptation on the hit CBS soap opera.

It’s been months of back and forth between Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

They have been doing this dance of fighting their feelings for each other.

Nate turned down Victoria because of his relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

That all appears to change this week as the latest preview video for Y&R teases Nate and Victoria give into temptation.

Let’s take a look at what’s going down between the two colleagues.

Nate takes Victoria up on her offer

The preview video features things getting a little cheeky and fun in Victoria’s office. Nate kicks things off with a funny banter with his boss about her making him offers he can’t resist.

Victoria, of course, can’t help but bring up that time he did say no. Although they didn’t specifically say they were talking about their undeniable connection, the undertone is obvious.

Things get heated when Nate turns serious, letting Victoria know this time, “resistance is futile.” Boy, does he ever mean it too, because a flip of the scene has Nate clearing off Victoria’s desk and throwing her on it.

The clothes are flying as these two finally give in to their passion. When it seems all is right for Victoria and Nate, Nick (Joshua Morrow) comes knocking.

Nick has words for his sister

It’s pretty clear to Nick what he interrupted. After all, both Victoria and Nate are all disheveled. Nate looks beyond uncomfortable after just getting busted.

The video flips to Nick yelling at his sister over the fact that Nate’s in a relationship. Nick knows Victoria’s making a mistake, but will she listen to him? Probably not.

However, Victoria may soon have competition for Nate and not from Elena. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Audra (Zuleyka Silver) plans to bring Victoria’s ex, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) back to town to rattle Victoria.

Yes, Audra has sights on Nate too.

That’s not all going down in Genoa City, as a previous video for the hit daytime drama showed Summer (Allison Lanier) turning to Chance (Conner Floyd) for help finding the person who murdered Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Meanwhile, Jeremy (James Hyde) appears to have lost Phyllis, who isn’t dead at all.

Will Nate finally come clean with Elena? Will Nick keep Victoria and Nate’s dirty little secret?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on Y&R.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.