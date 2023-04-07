The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Daniel’s revenge, Ashley and Jack spar, and finding J.T.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal things are changing in Genoa City.

After weeks, even months, of more of the same on Y&R, the daytime drama has stepped it up since its 50th anniversary.

That doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon, especially with May sweeps right around the corner.

The death of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) will be at the forefront next week.

However, a new storyline is also gaining traction, involving a jealous Audra (Zuleyka Silver) digging up the past.

Family drama also takes over Genoa City as siblings are at a crossroads leading to threats and ultimatums.

Daniel wants Jeremy to pay

Losing Phyllis has Daniel (Michael Graziadei) filled with rage. Anger gets the best of Daniel, who seeks revenge on Jeremy (James Hyde). Phyllis’ death leads Daniel on a dangerous path as he spirals out of control.

Daniel wants payback and will do anything, including turning violent against his mother’s husband. Things take a turn when Daniel interferes with Jeremy’s plans to leave town.

The Young and the Restless fans know that Phyllis is alive and having second thoughts about faking her death. Phyllis feels trapped and won’t want to play by Jeremy’s rules. Jeremy doesn’t like to be messed with, so Phyllis’ second-guessing has him taking drastic action.

Could it be that Jeremy will hold Phyllis hostage to see their plan through?

The Abbott siblings wage war

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) have been at odds over his relationship with Diane (Susan Walters). The sibling relationship will hit a no-turning-back point after their latest blowup.

Ashley seems to issue Jack an ultimatum, and he doesn’t respond well. Ashley’s threat will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for these two and will impact the entire Abbott clan.

One person thrilled with the rift between Jack and Ashley is Tucker (Trevor St. John). The angrier Ashley is at her brother, the more she leans on Tucker, which is all part of his master plan.

More Y&R tidbits

When Tucker isn’t dealing with Ashley, he’s playing games with Audra. This week Audra asked for his help to locate J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Audra mulls over his demands as she grows desperate to bring some drama to Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) life.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is also interested in finding J.T., and at this point, it seems the character will return. The only question is who will find him first.

Speaking of Victoria, she and Nate (Sean Dominic) take some risks on the job. Their determination to fight temptation gets the best of them, and with Elena’s suspicions mounting, disaster looms.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.