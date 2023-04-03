The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis’ death rocks Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a death has the good people of Genoa City reeling and trying to make sense of it all.

Last week ended with the news that Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) ambulance never made it to the hospital because of a car crash.

Phyllis’ loved ones were still gathered at the bicentennial Masquerade Ball, answering Chance’s (Conner Floyd) questions when news of the accident was revealed.

The bombshell news that Phyllis and Jeremy (James Hyde) were married didn’t help the already tense and emotional situation either.

This week, Genoa City will mourn the loss of Phyllis after Chance confirms she didn’t make it.

The latest Y&R promo teases what fans can expect from this emotional roller coaster ride.

News of Phyllis’ death spreads

In the preview video, Summer (Allison Lanier) falls into Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) arms, as Nick (Joshua Morrow) tears up while Chance delivers the bad news. Chance’s information brings the Masquerade Ball to an end.

A flip of the script has Summer and Kyle returning to the Abbott mansion. The look of devastation on Summer’s face has Ashley (Eileen Davidson) concerned.

There’s no question that Ashley can’t believe Phyllis is dead, and she’s not the only one. Jack (Peter Bergman) wonders how Phyllis can really be gone. Even Diane (Susan Walters) is bewildered by the events that unfolded at the gala as well as Phyllis’ death.

Daniel wants answers

A previous promo video for the hit CBS soap opera featured Daniel (Michael Graziadei) unleashing his anger on Jeremy. Daniel doesn’t believe Phyllis would actually marry Jeremy.

The new footage has Daniel continuing to go after Jeremy. This time though, Daniel blames Jeremy for his mother’s death.

Y&R fans know there’s more to this story, and that it’s just all part of Phyllis and Jeremy’s master plan to take down Diane. However, those close to Phyllis are being kept in the dark.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that as the town mourns, Jack teams up with Victor (Eric Braeden) to find out what’s really going on with Jeremy. They believe Jeremy played Phylis resulting in her death.

As Genoa City prepares to say goodbye to Phyllis, she will be hidden away while the finger gets pointed at Diane. Y&R fans know master plans rarely go off without a hitch on the show, so some twists and turns and be expected as May sweeps draw near.

What do you think of Phyllis faking her own death to get back at Diane?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.