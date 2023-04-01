The Young and the Restless spoilers: Daniel blasts Jeremy, Summer pleads for answers, and Tucker helps Audra

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Genoa City is riddled with sadness and deception.

As the 50th anniversary of Y&R comes to an end, the CBS soap opera is stepping up its game.

May sweeps are just a few weeks away, and after a lackluster February sweeps, the daytime drama needs to bring the heat.

First and foremost is, of course, what’s going on with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

The return of J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) also appears to be on the horizon as his name keeps coming out of one person’s mouth.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thanks to the latest promo video dropped by CBS teasing both storylines more.

Audra has a plan

The past few months have seen Nate (Sean Dominic) become one hot commodity. Sparks continue to fly between him and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), even though Nate is in a relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) also has her sights set on Nate, but she knows Elena isn’t her biggest problem — it’s Victoria. This week ended with Audra asking Tucker (Trevor St. John) to help her find J.T.

The preview shows Tucker’s on board. However, in true Tucker fashion, his help doesn’t come without a cost.

All about Phyllis

Genoa City’s bicentennial celebration came to a screeching halt when Phyllis suddenly collapsed, and Jeremy (James Hyde) announced they were married. Things went from bad to worse after Phyllis’ ambulance never reached the hospital.

Chance (Conner Floyd) revealed there was an accident involving an ambulance before telling her loved ones to prepare for the worst. In the promo footage, Jeremy yells at Chance for answers about his wife, while Summer (Allison Lanier) pleads with Chance for details about her mom.

Tension mounts, too, when Daniel (Michael Graziadei) lays into Jeremy. Daniel doesn’t believe for a second that Phyllis would marry the low-life con man.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the town reels from what’s happening with Phyllis. A visibly upset Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) sits with Michael (Christian LeBlanc), wondering how the gala turned into “such a catastrophe.”

Fans know the drama is courtesy of Jeremy and Phyllis because of their master plan to get even with Diane (Susan Walters). Yes, she will be framed for Phyllis’ collapse, seemingly with poison. Remember Sharon (Sharon Case) pointed out Phyllis’ mask to Chance, who immediately put it into evidence.

A lot is going down on Y&R. Make sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.