The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis in crisis, Jack and Victor team up, and Sally plots

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease a plan comes to light and a new alliance is formed.

Genoa City celebrated its bicentennial to go along with Y&R’s 50th anniversary this week, and it did not disappoint.

In true soap opera fashion, the Masquerade Ball didn’t go off without a few big moments and not those fan-favorite returns.

Those shocking moments are setting the stage to take The Young and the Restless into May sweeps, which is only a few weeks away.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) collapsed, and Jeremy (James Hyde) dropped the bombshell that they were married at the gala.

That will be the focus for next week but not the only thing going down on the hit daytime drama.

Will Phyllis die on The Young and the Restless?

Bad news will rock Phyllis’s family after details regarding what caused her collapse emerge. Spoilers tease Phyllis was poisoned and won’t make it, with Diane (Susan Walters) becoming the number one suspect in the case.

Phyllis’ fate has the entire town reeling, especially her kids, Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Mitchael Graziadei). They have been at odds with their mother, so mourning the loss of Phyllis takes on them in more ways than one.

Another person racked with guilt is Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as she dwells on allowing Phyllis to bring Jeremy to town.

However, Y&R fans know Jeremy and Phyllis are working together to seek revenge on Diane. Phyllis dying is a setup, and she will be hidden away while Diane pays the price for killing her.

Speaking of Jeremy, he plays the part of the devoted widower perfectly, angering pretty much everyone in town.

Victor and Jack form a new alliance

Frenemies Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) work together to take down Jeremy. Jack knows something is off with Jeremy and his focus on making Diane the culprit for Phyllis’ death.

As suspicion mounts over Jeremy, Jack seeks out Victor for help in finding out Jeremy’s true agenda. When planning for Phyllis’ funeral gets underway, Victor and Jack conspire to expose Jeremy as the killer.

Other Genoa City news

There’s a whole lot of scheming going on in Genoa City, that’s for sure.

Next week Audra (Charles (Zuleyka Silver) and Tucker (Trevor St. John) team up again after she asks him to help her find Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) evil ex J. T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill).

Tucker, meanwhile, needs help securing his future with Ashley (Eileen Davidson). After all, he did ask her to marry him.

Sally (Courtney Hope) tries to make progress in her co-parenting relationship with Adam (Mark Grossman). Things have been quite awkward between them lately, so Sally plots to change that dynamic.

All of this, plus Leanna (Barbara Crampton), leaks a big scandal. The question is, will it have to do with Phyllis or Adam and Sally’s baby drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.