The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Desperate Phyllis, Devon reconsiders, and 50 years of Y&R

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease a celebration turns deadly in Genoa City.

It’s a big week for Y&R as the show marks its 50th anniversary.

The official anniversary date is March 26, with the show premiering in 1973.

However, since that’s a Sunday, Monday, March 27, serves as the honorary anniversary with Entertainment Tonight primetime special at 8/7c on CBS.

The celebration continues on The Young and the Restless as Genoa City goes all out for the bicentennial gala, which kicked off this week.

In true soap opera fashion, one jaw-dropping moment will take this occasion from happy to chaotic and devastating.

Familiar faces return to Genoa City

This week Y&R welcomed back the beloved character of Mamie (Veronica Redd) as she returned to town for the Masquerade Ball. Leanna Love (Barbara Crampton) also made a grand return by causing a little commotion.

They aren’t the only fan favorites back, either. Danny (Michael Damian), Gina (Patty Weaver), and Nina (Tricia Cast) also pop up for the bicentennial festivities.

Y&R fans can expect a slew of flashbacks as these three reconnect with old friends.

Devon has second thoughts

There’s no question that Devon (Bryton James) has been struggling lately, especially being at odds with Lily (Christel Khalil). Jill (Jess Walton) has an offer on the table to help ease that tension.

Next week, Devon begins to rethink some of his choices. After being harsh on her and cheating, Devon will try to make amends with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). The move has him pondering making things right with Lily and even Nate (Sean Dominic).

Over with Abby (Melissa Ordway), she faces Nina’s wrath for cheating on Chance (Conner Floyd). Nina gives Abby a piece of her mind, but Abby doesn’t take it lying down and defends her actions to her former mother-in-law.

The big gala brings new discoveries and a death

Love blossoms at the Genoa City bicentennial celebration as Lily and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) heat things up with a passionate kiss that takes their relationship from friendship to more.

Plus, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) gives Tucker (Trevor St. John) reason to hope after they also have a romantic moment at the big gala.

The big event of the evening, though, will come thanks to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jeremy’s (James Hyde) revenge plan for Diane (Susan Walters). Although spoilers tease that Phyllis goes rogue, the end result will be the same.

Phyllis takes a page from Diane’s playbook and fakes her own death. Diane will be the prime suspect in killing Phyllis after the latter uses Kyle (Michael Mealor) to force Diane into a deadly showdown.

Who’s ready for a must-see week Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.