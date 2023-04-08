The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jeremy loses Phyllis, Summer turns to Chance, and Daniel’s surprise

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that it’s all about heartache, pain, and scheming on the hit CBS soap opera.

It will be all about Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) supposed death on the show right now.

May sweeps are almost here, which means Phyllis’ fake death will be kicked up a notch.

Jeremy (James Hyde) and Phyllis have taken a page from Diane’s (Susan Walters) playbook to get even with their nemesis.

However, Y&R fans know things never go as planned on the hit show, and this scheme is no exception.

The latest preview video dropped by CBS hints a snag has already formed in the plan to take down Diane, courtesy of Phyllis.

Jeremy searches for Phyllis

This week Phyllis began to have second thoughts regarding letting her children, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Summer (Allison Lanier), believe she’s dead. In the new footage, Jeremy returns to the hotel to discover Phyllis is nowhere to be found.

Jeremy frantically searches the room while calling out Phyllis’ name. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis goes against Jeremy’s wishes, which won’t end well for the fiery redhead.

Summer and Daniel mourn Phyllis

The memorial for Phyllis gets underway, with Daniel getting a surprise just in the nick of time. Daniel’s anger keeps getting the best of him as he deals with his mother’s death.

Thankfully, Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) returns to Genoa City to help her dad. Danny (Michael Damian) is also on hand for Lucy’s arrival, as Daniel wonders how his daughter got there so quickly.

There’s no question that Lucy is just what Daniel needs right now. Summer, on the other hand, is all about finding out what happened to her mother.

At Crimson Lights, Summer stops Chance (Conner Floyd) to discuss the ongoing investigation into what happened to Phyllis. This week, Summer proved she’s devastated and nothing, including Kyle (Michael Mealor), would keep her from finding out the truth.

The preview video features Summer telling Chance she needs his help exposing Phyllis’ murder. Y&R viewers know Summer can’t shake the feeling Diane did something after watching her threaten to strangle Phyllis in the hotel room at the gala.

Although the promo focuses on the aftermath of Phyllis’ fake death, other hot-button storylines are still playing out on the CBS show.

Spoilers also teased that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) gives Jack (Peter Bergman) an ultimatum, while Audra (Zuleyka Silver) has plans to bring JT. (Thad Luckinbill) back to town.

