The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker threatens Ashley, Adam shocks Victor, and angry Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal threats and bombshells are happening all over Genoa City.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and her fake death have certainly taken over the hit CBS soap opera.

That won’t change anytime soon, especially with May sweeps looming.

The latest preview video features Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) unleashing on Michael (Christian LeBlanc) for even thinking about defending Diane (Susan Walters).

Yes, Michael already turned down Diane. However, a phone call and a plea from Jack (Peter Bergman) has the lawyer rethinking that decision.

Nikki isn’t here for Michael defending the woman who killed their friend. She lets him have it as only Nikki Newman can.

Will Tucker really leave town?

Another hot-button storyline is Tucker (Trevor St. John) and his ultimate agenda, which has everything to do with Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Tucker has a master plan for Ashley, and it’s been in place since his return to Genoa City.

As what he truly wants from Ashley remains to be seen, Tucker ups his game in the promo footage. Filled with frustration, Tucker vows to Ashley that he will sell his company and leave town.

The words don’t sit right with Ashley, who questions if her ex is threatening her. Whatever happens next, one thing is for sure.

This game Ashley and Tucker are playing is about to reach an explosive point.

Adam sits down with Victor

Never one to back down from his father, Adam (Mark Grossman) decides to come clean with Victor (Eric Braeden) about his baby news. At Crimson Lights, Adam drops the bombshell news that Sally (Courtney Hope) is pregnant with his child.

Adam takes things further by making it clear to Victor that he still loves Sally. The look on Victor’s face is priceless, and what he says next is anyone’s guess.

It’s a safe bet that Victor won’t be oozing support for Adam having a baby with Sally, who happens to be involved with Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Speaking of Nick, The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed the fallout of Nick discovering that Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) hooked up. Nick pretty much gives Nate an ultimatum.

Nate must choose between Victoria and Elena (Brytni Sarpy), or Nick will end his affair with Victoria. Now, it’s time to cut the cord on Elena and Nate. They have already been through enough, and the writers clearly don’t know what to do with them.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.