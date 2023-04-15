Days of our Lives spoilers: John and Marlena learn Bo is alive, Eileen Davidson returns, and Hope is in disbelief

Days of our Lives spoilers tease all roads lead to Bo (Peter Reckell) as danger looms and a reunion is on the horizon.

Fans have been waiting for the news that Bo’s alive to come out.

The latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap opera reveals that’s finally happening with word reaching Salem.

However, all the action is going down in Greece as words are about to collide with the search for Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) heats up.

Eileen Davidson reprises the role of Thomas Banks to get in on the drama thanks to Megan (Miranda Wilson) naming Thomas as Kayla’s kidnapper.

That’s not all either, so let’s take a look at else the Days preview video teased.

Bombshells drop in Salem

The footage kicks off with two DiMera women doing what they do best, scheming. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Megan have a chat in prison.

Their new sisterly bond means trouble for those who have wronged them.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are left shocked when Andrew (Colton Little) pays them a visit. Andrew spills the tea that Bo is actually the person who kidnapped Kayla.

Marlena and John aren’t the only ones to learn that Bo isn’t so dead in the video.

Things take a dramatic turn in Greece

Days of our Lives spoilers teased that Harris (Steve Burton) faces a dilemma. It turns out that the dilemma is learning Bo is alive after Harris comes face to face with Bo at Victor’s (John Aniston) childhood home.

While Harris wrestles with whether to come clean with Hope, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) face off with Thomas on their search for Kayla and Steve. An unhinged Thomas holds them at gunpoint, but Chad finds a way to try and wrestle the gun away.

In true soap opera fashion, the gun goes off as Stephanie looks on in horror leaving Days fans wondering who got shot.

The footage ends with Hope making her way to Victor’s house, seemingly after Harris spilled the tea that Bo’s alive. Hope searches the house and is startled when someone arrives. The words “The Wait Is Finally Over” flash across the screen as Hope turns around, and the screen goes dark as she says, “Oh dear God.”

All signs point to Hope also discovering that her late husband is alive and well. It’s Days, though, so the footage could be a ploy for another major revelation.

May sweeps are right around the corner, which means fans can expect the storyline of Bo and Hope to wrap up during that time. Another clue the super couple likely runs into each other, as the video teases.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.