Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kristen and Megan bond, Hope gets a clue, and desperate Nicole

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit Peacock soap opera tease a new evil team is formed as one supercouple is headed on a collision course.

May sweeps are two weeks away, meaning Days sets the stage for a month filled with unforgettable moments.

The one thing fans are anxiously awaiting to happen is the reunion of Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

Next week that moment gets closer with speculation that Hope running into Bo will be the Days of our Lives Friday cliffhanger.

The drama going down in Greece will be front and center, with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad (Billy Flynn) heading to Victor’s (John Aniston) homeland.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There’s plenty of craziness in Salem, too, thanks to Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) tainted biscuits.

The DiMera family ties

Despite all the scheming and backstabbing, the DiMera family ties are strong. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Megan (Miranda Wilson) prove that as they get to know each other in prison.

In true Kristen fashion, she immediately plots to use Megan’s deep secret against her. Megan’s no dummy; she just might be playing her newfound sister.

EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) seeks some advice from Tony (Thaao Penghlis). The question is, does it have to do with Stefan (Brandon Barash) or Nicole (Arianne Zucker)?

Speaking of Stefan, he and Gabi (Camila Banus) officially get back together, but their relationship comes at a cost courtesy of Li (Remington Hoffman).

The fallout of Chanel’s bad biscuits

Many people reel in the aftermath of eating the bad Sweet Bits biscuits. Nicole, for one, turns to Anna (Leann Hunley) for advice following her unexpected tryst with Eric (Greg Vaughan).

After all, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) caught them red-handed, and she wants payback. Sloan suggests amid the chaos that leaves him in shock.

The legal eagle finds herself back at the police station as Chanel blames Sloan for the biscuits gone wrong and demands Jada (Elia Cantu) arrest Sloan. Another Chanel and Sloan blowout is looming, and Paulina (Jackée Harry) has a lot to say about the situation too.

Meanwhile, a round of darts lands Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Xander (Paul Telfer) in the hospital. Wendy (Victoria Grace) heads to Seattle to lay it all on the line regarding Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Yes, that proposal she witnessed involving Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel forced Wendy to make a decision about her love life.

The Greece saga brings tears and confliction

Trapped at Victor’s house, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) try to reason with Bo, to little avail.

The good news is that help is one way. As mentioned above, Stephanie and Chad head to Greece, where she will eventually reunite with her mother.

Fining Kayla and Steve won’t be easy, especially since Chad and Stephanie must first take on an unhinged Thomas Banks (Eileen Davidson).

Hope gets intel about Steve and Kayla that has her on a collision course with Bo before the week ends and puts Harris (Steve Burton) in a challenging situation.

Who’s ready for another jam-packed week of the Peacock soap opera?

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on Peacock.