Days of our Lives spoilers: Bo threatens Steve, Victor’s love letter, and Nicole and Eric hit the sheets

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the past can’t always be forgotten on the hit Peacock soap opera.

Old friends have an unhappy reunion, while a love letter brings new truth, and two exes find their way back together. But on Days, nothing is as it seems.

May sweeps are only a few weeks off, which means twists, turns, and bombshells are the name of the game.

The biggest storyline, of course, is Bo (Peter Reckell) being alive.

That will no doubt reach a climax during sweeps.

Until then, though, there’s plenty on that front and other fronts to keep fans of the daytime drama on their toes.

Things get dangerous in Greece

This week ended with Steve (Stephen Nichols) learning that Bo is alive. In the latest preview video from Peacock, Patch quickly learns his old pal is not the same.

Steve tries his best to reach the real Bo. It seems he may be having success until things go south. The two men fight, resulting in Bo getting the best of Steve and threatening to take out his other eye like Bo did the first one.

Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Harris (Steve Burton) find themselves in a little bit of trouble when looking for information about Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). One tavern owner doesn’t take too kindly to their line of questioning, putting Harris and Hope in danger.

Back at Victor’s (John Aniston) childhood home, Kayla finds a love letter from him to her mother, Caroline (Peggy McCay). If the video is any indication, fans will want tissues for this because it’s quite the tear-jerker.

Sloan busts Eric and Nicole

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed someone taints Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) new biscuits leaving some Salem residents not acting like themselves. Two of those people are Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan.)

The exes waste no time getting passionate in the new video footage, hitting the sheets at Erica’s place. In true soap opera fashion, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) arrives to find Nicole and Eric naked and sweaty.

Sloan isn’t thrilled, causing Nicole to make a hilarious comment about the legal eagle as Eric looks on, slightly confused and stunned at the situation.

Will Bo hurt Steve again? How will Victor’s letter impact Kayla? What does Nicole and Eric’s tryst mean for the former couple?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of Days. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.