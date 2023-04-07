Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Steve finds Bo, Chanel’s bad biscuits, and Xander kisses Chloe

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that a lot of happiness, chaos, and anger are on the horizon.

A lot is going on in and out of Salem on the daytime drama.

Days is setting the stage for some jaw-dropping events with May sweeps on the horizon.

Next week, one storyline sees significant movement as a super couple reunites, and another is on a collision course.

That’s not all either, as a mystery surfaces in Salem while romance and revenge continue to take over the town.

Let’s see what’s going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Steve finds loved ones in Greece

The wait is over for Days fans who want Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) back together. Steve heads to Greece, thanks to Kayla calling Stephanie (Abigail Klein), where he tracks down his sweetness.

Kayla isn’t the only person Steve finds in Greece, either. Steve has a run-in with Bo (Peter Reckell) and is in for quite a shock as this Bo is not his former pal.

Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Harris (Steve Burton) face a problem during their Greece venture.

Back in Salem, Stephanie reaches out to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) for help finding out more details about the properties Victor (John Aniston) owns in Greece. Stephanie also faces Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) for the first time since learning her mother is alive.

Sloan and Chanel’s craziness heats up

The tension between Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), Paulina (Jackée Harry), and Chanel (Raven Bowens) mounts as actions lead to chaos. Chanel and Sloan end up in a brawl after yet another showdown over the past.

Speaking of Sloan, her relationship with Eric (Greg Vaughan) hits a rough patch when he doesn’t believe her innocence. Things go from bad to worse when Eric suggests Sloan let go of the past, leading to quite the argument between the lovers.

Chanel has a new problem on her hands after someone tampers with her new line of biscuits ahead of her launch. The tainted biscuits leave several residents acting very out of character, including Rafe (Galen Gering), who suffers a severe reaction to them.

Two more Salem residents impacted by the biscuits are Eric and Nicole (Arianne Zucker). The exes get hot and steamy in light of whatever was in those biscuits.

Other Days tidbits

Unexpected unions are popping up all over the place on Days of our Lives next week, starting with Xander (Paul Telfer) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). They engage in a kissing session that has Brady (Eric Martsolf) seeing red and gets Gwen (Emily O’Brien) all riled up.

Over with Wendy (Victoria Grace), she spies Johnny (Carson Boatman) proposing to Chanel and puts them both on blast. The situation also affects her feelings for Tripp (Lucas Adams), but is everything as it seems?

Who’s ready for another jam-packed week full of must-see moments on Days?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.