Days of our Lives spoilers: Romance takes over Salem and Bo and Hope’s Greece missions

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that love and playing games are taking over the hit Peacock soap opera.

After weeks of non-stop drama filled with jaw-dropping moments, Days returns to its romantic roots.

One super couple, one wannabe couple, and two friends crossing a line all get a little loving in the latest preview video.

While Salem is filled with love in the air as springtime arrives, over in Greece, undercover sting operations and undercover operations are heating up.

May sweeps is only a few weeks away, and the hit daytime drama appears to be setting the stage for a reunion fans have been waiting years to see happen.

Let’s take a look at what all that means for upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock show.

Love, romance, and betrayal heat up Salem

Now that Marlena (Deidre Hall) has been found alive, she and John (Drake Hogestyn) are making up for the lost time. This super couple still gives off all the romantic feels, and they prove that with a bit of bathroom love.

Over with Wendy (Victoria Grace), she makes a bold declaration to Tripp (Lucas Adams). These two have been dancing around their feelings, but that all comes to a head when Tripp kisses her to show his feelings too.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) are doing their best to stay away from each other amid her contract with Li (Remington Hoffman). However, when Stefan plans a secret rendezvous, all bets are off as Gabi can’t control herself anymore.

Hope and Bo go undercover

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Harris (Steve Burton) get busy, and thanks to the new promo footage, Days fans know why.

Although they are embarking on a new romance, their smooch in Greece has everything to do with them going undercover to find Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). It’s not all work and no play for Harris and Hope, though.

Bo (Peter Reckell) has proven he’s not the same guy he was before Megan’s (Miranda Wilson) brainwashing. On his mission to become the next Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), Bo goes undercover to impersonate Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy).

Will Gabi and Stefan get caught? What is Bo really up to? Is Wendy going to break Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) heart?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.