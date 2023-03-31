Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Hope’s journey, EJ and Stefan scheme, angry Paulina, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera reveal that Salem is riddled with chaos.

May sweeps are on the horizon; meaning Days is preparing for a month full of jaw-dropping and unexpected moments.

New storylines are emerging as others are taking a turn to wrap up and give fans what they have been demanding for months.

One of those involves Marlena (Deidre Hall), who reunited with John (Drake Hogestyn), Belle (Martha Madison), and Eric (Greg Vaughan) this week. Next up, Marlena has an emotional reunion with Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) also has a bit of a reunion when she answers the phone to hear Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) voice on the other end.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It all ties into the back from the dead storyline, which featured the return of Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Bo (Peter Reckell).

Hope romances Harris as Bo’s plan hits a snag

The super couple remains apart as Hope has no idea Bo is alive. Hope moves forward with her romance with Harris (Steve Burton). They heat things up in Greece to begin her next chapter.

As Days of our Lives viewers know, Bo is also in Greece with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). Things go awry between the siblings when Kayla informs Bo that she can’t help him with his master plan to build a life and empire like Victor (John Aniston).

There’s no question that Bo’s not the same as he was before Megan (Miranda Wilson) messed with his brain. Speaking of Megan, Hope and Steve (Stephen Nichols) faces off with Megan to try to find a lead on his sweetness.

Before the week is over, Megan finds herself back in Salem to face charges, and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) is the lucky one to deal with the mad woman.

The DiMera men won’t back down

EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) are still at odds playing fake nice with an agenda. Stefan steps up his game as he enjoys messing with EJ and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

When he’s not playing EJ, Stefan manages to sneak in some sexy time with Gabi (Camila Banus). Unfortunately, their love fest gets interrupted by EJ, who now has the goods and blackmails his brother.

Another person showing her DiMera roots is Rachel (Finlay Rose Slater), who channels her mother, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), to push Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to the brink.

More Salem news

Paulina (Jackée Harry) exchanges jabs and insults with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) over her trashed office and a threatening note. Sloan has more problems than Paulina, too, because Eric (Greg Vaughan) reveals to Abe (James Reynolds) he’s second-guessing his feelings for her.

After fighting with Sloan, Paulina has some sage advice for Tripp (Lucas Adams) about his love. Tripp listens too, because he makes a move on Wendy (Victoria Grace), despite her being in a relationship with Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Elsewhere in Salem, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) tries to get back in Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) good graces while Talia (Aketra Sevillian) calls Jada (Elia Cantu) out on her feelings for Rafe (Galen Gering).

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.