Days of our Lives is experiencing another round of cast changes on the hit Peacock show, with several characters leaving recently.

It’s become quite common for Days to have actors pop in and out of Salem.

The beginning of 2023 has been one of those times, as several characters are exiting the hit daytime drama for now.

However, that means big returns will happen soon, which is fantastic news.

While Days of our Lives teased the “deaths” of Kate (Lauren Koslow), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), those women are not going anywhere. Their storyline was just kicked up a notch thanks to the return of Meghan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson).

Let’s take a look at the characters and stars leaving the hit soap opera.

Who’s leaving Days of our Lives in 2023?

Now that Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) have lost the Spectator to Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander (Paul Telfer), it’s time for them to head back to Boston. Jennifer and Jack’s exit shouldn’t be a surprise, as the couple has been popping in and out of the show for the past year. They will bid Salem farewell on Friday, March 3.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) said goodbye to his family on today’s Days of our Lives episode to join his husband, Will (Chandler Massey), in New Zealand. The exit was both storyline dedicated and Zach’s desire to work on other projects.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) shocked pretty much everyone, especially Chanel (Raven Bowens), when she opted to take Henry and move to New Zealand with Will and Sonny. Lindsay revealed to Soap Opera Digest that it was her choice to leave and that it was simply time for her to make a change.

Thankfully all the storyline exits left the door open for Jack, Jennifer, Sonny, Will, and Allie to return at some point. It’s a safe back all, except maybe Allie, will be back when the show says farewell to Victor (John Aniston) this summer.

Other looming Days exit

Although nothing official has been revealed, Rex (Kyle Lowder) will likely be making his exit soon. Rex already told Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) that he plans to offer Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) a job at his hospital in Chicago.

That brings up the question of whether Sarah is leaving Salem too. The most recent promo revealed Sarah is pregnant, and Rex assumes he’s the father, but the baby could also be Xander’s.

This could go one of two ways. Sarah could move to Chicago with Rex and not tell Xander she is pregnant, or a who’s the daddy storyline will play out with Sarah and Rex sticking around until the results are in.

Since Sarah and Xander are technically still married, the odds are Sarah isn’t going anywhere and that Xander will be the baby daddy.

There have been many changes on Days of our Lives, but as mentioned above, big returns are coming in March, so stay tuned for more information.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.