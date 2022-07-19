The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson reveals Thomas Banks Beyond Salem transformation

Eileen committed to reprising yet another one of her iconic daytime roles. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson has revealed what she endured to transform into Thomas Banks for Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2.

Although Y&R fans will forever know Eileen as Ashley Abbott, Days fans will always remember her as the actress who played five roles simultaneously on the show. Eileen earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for playing the five characters at once.

Yes, the talented actress has managed to become loved and adored for playing multiple characters on two different daytime dramas. That’s not always easy, considering how loyal fans are to a certain actor or actress playing a character.

Eileen broke that mold when she joined Days of our Lives as Kristen DiMera. Later, writer James E. Reilly created the outrageous role of Susan Banks, a Kristen look-a-like, and Eileen started pulling double duty.

James eventually created three more characters as part of the Banks family, Sister Mary Moira, Thomas, and Penelope, with Eileen playing all three.

These days, only Kristen and Susan remain on the show, with Stacy Haiduk playing the characters since 2018. However, thanks to Beyond Salem, Eileen has gotten to reprise Kristen, Sister Mary Moira, and most recently, Thomas.

Eileen Davidson reveals Thomas Banks Beyond Salem transformation

After it was revealed that Eileen would be playing Thomas, not Kristen, on Beyond Salem, the actress took to Instagram to share how she did transform into the character.

Head writer Ron Carlivati told Soap Opera Digest podcast that Eileen really committed to the male character and ensured every detail was perfect.

In a series of photos, Eileen sits in a make-up chair with her blonde locks up in a skin-tight cap to hold her hair down in a fake nose on her face. Make-up is then applied to contour her gorgeous face to be more manly.

Next up is the iconic shaggy, long Thomas wig, dark eyebrows, and those sunglasses Thomas donned throughout the show. The final shows Eileen as Thomas, fake teeth, and all giving the thumbs up.

“Becoming Thomas!” she captioned the post before crediting those who helped her.

What is happening with Eileen on Y&R?

Things are heating up for Eileen on the hit CBS soap opera too. Y&R spoilers reveal Ashley teams up with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to get rid of Diane (Susan Walters).

These three former enemies teaming up will no doubt be entertaining for The Young and the Restless fans. Plus, it’s been a while since Ashley was part of a front-burner storyline so it will be great to see her and Eileen on-screen more.

Working with these two is HEAVEN. 🙏🏼 #YR @MelodyThomasSco @eileen_davidson please PLEASE… can I be “Jill”? If you get that, I think we can be friends❤️ pic.twitter.com/alUOsSPN0O — Michelle Stafford (@TheRealStafford) July 19, 2022

The talented Eileen Davidson continues to wow fans with her stellar performances on The Young and the Restless and Beyond Salem.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. Beyond Salem Season 2 is currently streaming on Peacock.