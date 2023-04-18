The rumor mill is buzzing that Phyllis is leaving The Young and the Restless after her latest scheme went horribly wrong.

This week kicked off with Jeremy (James Hyde) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) fighting over their plan to frame Diane (Susan Walters) for Phyllis’ murder.

After attending her own memorial, Phyllis couldn’t take what she was doing to Summer (Allison Lanier) and wanted to return to Genoa City.

Jeremy wasn’t having it, which led to him threatening Phyllis with scissors.

In the end, Phyllis turned the tables and killed Jeremy, but now she’s presumed dead, a killer, and all alone.

So, does all of this mean Phyllis and Michelle are exiting the hit CBS soap opera? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Phyllis leaving The Young and the Restless in 2023?

There is no question that Phyllis has found herself in some serious trouble. Y&R fans know that this is nothing new for the fiery redhead.

However, it doesn’t mean Phyllis is leaving the daytime drama. Phyllis has had her back against the wall and managed to come out on top again.

As May sweeps near, the truth that Phyllis killed Jeremy and framed Diane will likely come out. Perhaps Amanda (Mishael Morgan) will return to Genoa City to defend her friend.

Odds are everything going on right now is storyline related and has nothing to do with the character exiting. Phyllis has been a pivotal presence on the show for decades, with Michelle being a fan favorite from day one.

Ever since Michelle left the show for five years when she appeared on General Hospital as Nina Reeves, rumors have run ramped, the actress is leaving The Young and the Restless.

The good news is that Michelle has not given any indication she wants to leave. In fact, it’s just the opposite as she uses social media to gush over her job and colleagues, especially James Hyde.

Michelle Stafford praises James Hyde following Y&R exit

On Monday, after the episode where Phyllis killed Jeremy hit CBS airwaves, Michelle used Instagram to give James his props. Michelle shared a series of pictures that also included cast members Joshua Morrow (Nick) and Conner Floyd (Chance).

“SPOILER ALERT!!!!” Ok, just so folks don’t get mad. Hey @jameshydeofficial thank you for being SUCH A JOY to work with!! We ALL love you! Thank you for being such a positive spirit on set and a great scene partner. I’m sorry the marriage was short lived and I’m sorry I stabbed you to death ✂️ Those scissors sure were sharp 🥴But… ya know, Jeremy can always have a twin brother. 😉 Go Kill it! 🖤 #YR,” she captioned the IG post.

Last week, Michelle teased Y&R fans that something big is coming. However, she didn’t mention if it had to do with the CBS show or not.

Instead, Michelle simply shared pictures of her with Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Amelia Heinle (Victoria), writing, “We were a part of something very cool at @cbstv today… Stand by ❤️ @ameliamheinle @missyclaireegan.”

Phyllis doesn’t appear to be leaving Y&R, but she could be MIA for a while. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Chance gets a clue this week regarding Jeremy, which could be he has left town, or his body is found.

Whatever happens, this story and Phyllis’ future on the show are far from over.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.