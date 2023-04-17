Who is Ethan on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers watched as Felicia (Kristina Wagner) caught up with Holly (Emma Samms).

This all ties into a bigger story: Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and his plan for the Ice Princess necklace.

With May sweeps on the horizon, the storyline is heating up. The writers have been working on this for months, and with General Hospital’s 60th anniversary, they went all out.

Holly was seen last fall when she was shuffled into hiding after being “caught in an explosion.” In reality, she left to find her son, Ethan (Nathan Parsons).

He was mentioned last fall as being held by Victor, and most recently, he was mentioned on the phone when the Cassadine patriarch suggested he be handled.

So, who is Ethan, and what are his ties to Port Charles?

Who is Ethan Lovett?

Ethan Lovett blew into Port Charles in January 2009. It was a few months later (coincidentally during May sweeps when it was revealed that Holly was his mother, and his father was no other than Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary).

He was romantically involved with Rebecca Shaw, the Emily Quartermain look-alike, who Natalia Livingston played.

One of the biggest storylines he was involved in was Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and Kiefer’s (Christian Alexander) violent relationship. He was initially blamed as the one who was hurting Kristina because she didn’t want anyone to know the truth. That wasn’t the case, though. Kristina liked Ethan, and once it was found out that Kiefer was the one abusing her, Ethan was given a clean slate. There was hope the two would couple up, but that wasn’t the case.

His marriage to Maya Ward (Annie Ilonzeh) was also a drunken mistake that turned into a business opportunity. This came after he joined his father, Luke, and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) to Las Vegas could tie the knot.

Ethan pops up again on General Hospital

Nathan Parsons originated the role in January 2009 and stayed on contract for three years. He ultimately chose to exit the soap, and his final airdate was March 7, 2012.

There have been three more pop-up appearances. One was for General Hospital’s 50th anniversary, which was a big deal. He also popped back into Port Charles to be a part of Luke leaving, as Anthony Geary was retiring after decades on the soap.

Most recently, he returned to 2020 and crossed paths with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) to look for his mom, Holly. Both men were on the same search. However, Ethan ended up being held captive.

At the end of Monday’s General Hospital, Ethan (portrayed by another actor) was revealed to be the “item” up for bid.

How long he will stick around remains to be seen.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.