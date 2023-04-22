The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria temps Nate, Ashley propositions Tucker, and Phyllis returns

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that things are heating up in Genoa City as boundaries are crossed.

As May sweeps loom, Y&R is kicking several storylines a notch but in true soap opera fashion, things aren’t always as they seem.

The focus has been on the death of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), which will reach a pivotal point during sweeps month.

However, other storylines, like Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) forbidden romance, also reach a boiling point.

Tucker (Trevor St. John) came to Genoa City with a master plan that involves Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Devon (Brytni Sarpy), which he gets closer to achieving soon.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap opera gives fans a glimpse at what’s coming up on these three hot-button storylines.

Victoria and Ashely drop bombshells

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Nick (Joshua Morrow) pulls out all the stops to keep Victoria and Nate apart. Nick even threatens the former doctor.

Victoria has her own agenda, which does not include giving up on Nate. In fact, she steps up her game when she invites him to go on a “business” trip with her.

The look on Nate’s face in the footage certainly appears he isn’t pleased with her question. It’s Y&R, though, so that could all be a tease to keep fans on their toes.

Meanwhile, Tucker once again plays the “there’s nothing here for me” card with Ashley. After all, he has a deal in place with Victor (Eric Braeden) to buy McCall Unlimited.

Whether he is sincere or manipulating Ashley, Tucker’s words seem to affect her, as she shocks Tucker by asking him to move in with her. Yeah, so not what fans were expecting from Ashley, either.

Is Phyllis really back?

The promo video ends with an emotional reunion between Summer (Allison Lanier) and her mom. Phyllis suddenly shows herself to a crying Summer, who can’t believe it’s real.

Even though Phyllis tells her daughter she’s real, there’s a good chance this could just be a dream sequence. Y&R spoilers did tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) uncovers a shocking twist to Phyllis’ death, so that could mean the scene is real.

Although what would be the point of having her fake her death to send Diane (Susan Walters) to prison only to have Phyllis return so soon?

Only time will tell, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the exciting entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.