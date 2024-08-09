The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Poppy finds trouble, Danny and Cricket visit, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more mystery shrouds Los Angeles.

Things have been complicated for Poppy (Romy Park) since Luna (Lisa Yamada) discovered Tom’s (Clint Howard) backpack at their apartment.

Katie (Heather Tom) won’t let things die down where Poppy and Bill (Don Diamont) are concerned.

Meanwhile, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) will be back in town, stirring up enough trouble for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Another round of Forrester versus Logans is upon us.

The Bold and the Beautiful.

Poppy is in trouble

Chief Baker (Dan Martin) is back in action next week and coming for Poppy.

Katie has made it her mission to expose Poppy, and as the facts continue to paint her as guilty, Bill’s ex-wife isn’t backing down.

Expect to see “evidence” Baker has found and intends to use.

Viewers know the most obvious suspect isn’t who committed the crime. While Poppy may appear guilty, it wasn’t her who drugged Tom and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers).

Who killed Tom and Hollis?

Party at Eric’s mansion

After somewhat of a drabby vibe over the last several weeks, The Bold and the Beautiful decided to kick off a little party at Eric’s (John McCook) mansion.

While The Young and the Restless characters Cricket (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) are away from Genoa City and on tour, they decide to pop by and visit their friends, the Forresters.

Danny’s singing will have everyone dancing and having fun, living in the moment and taking time away from the Forresters versus Logans that has taken over the board room.

It’s a crossover that can change the mood; we are here for it.

Will confides in Liam

After re-introducing Will (Crew Morrow), he gets more screen time next week.

He will meet with his big brother, Liam (Scott Clifton), at Il Giardino to discuss his introduction to his new half-sister and her mother.

Things didn’t go well, and Will is not impressed with how it turned out.

What advice will Liam give Will regarding how to handle Poppy and Luna living with Bill, and will it change how the youngest Spencer sibling feels about the situation with his dad?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.