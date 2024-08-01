Will on The Bold and the Beautiful: Who is he and who plays him?

The Bold and the Beautiful will welcome a new face in the role of Will Spencer.

Will is the only child of Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

He has been off-screen since 2020 when he was still a young boy. However, that all changes as August brings him back into the fold.

Bill has two other sons, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton), with whom he is familiar.

However, with the arrival of Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Poppy (Romy Park), Will has gained an older half-sister (if the paternity test is to be believed).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Will’s return to Los Angeles after boarding school and the actor playing him.

Who is playing Will Spencer?

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Crew Morrow would play Will Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful.

If his name sounds familiar, that’s because he is the son of Joshua Morrow, who plays Nick Newman on The Young and the Restless.

Will has been aged, so he will return a young man instead of a boy. He was born on the show in 2012, which should only place him at around 14. It seems they are making him an older teen, as Crew is 19.

During an interview with his TV mom, Heather Tom, Crew was praised for his work ethic. He came to set knowing his lines and fit right in. That wasn’t shocking, though, especially if you have seen his dad’s work on The Young and the Restless.

#BoldandBeautiful

Just happened to catch this



Heather and Crew 🥰 pic.twitter.com/lrHTENFgYv — Corinnelovessoaps (@soaplover5) August 1, 2024

What is Will up to on The Bold and the Beautiful?

With the storyline of Bill being Luna’s father front and center, it seems he will have many questions, too.

Katie worries that what Poppy says to Bill about Luna isn’t true. The story has gaps, and she uncovered Poppy’s relationship with a now-dead Tom (Clint Howard) when Luna was conceived.

If Will is anything like his mom (which was teased he was in the interview), we can expect him to search for clues. He likely won’t have the best reaction to Poppy and Luna living with Bill, so it will be interesting to see the dynamics between the father and son.

Be sure to tune in to see Crew Morrow debut as Will Spencer and find out what trouble he finds when he returns to Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.