The Bold and the Beautiful fans react to recasting Taylor with Rebecca Budig

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers were shocked to learn Taylor Hayes was back on the canvas with a new face.

It was a shock when the CBS soap sent Taylor (then Krista Allen) off the grid. She had returned to fight for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and rebuild the family they had.

However, Krista was also shocked to discover that she had been dropped from the show and that Taylor had disappeared into the black hole of unused characters.

There were no rumblings that Taylor would be back on screen, so viewers weren’t prepared for what was happening when she appeared this week when she appeared this week.

Casting chose Rebecca Budig for the role of Taylor less than a year after Krista Allen vacated the role.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers had a lot to say about it.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers speak out about Taylor recast

When the final moments of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tuesday episode aired, an announcement was made that Rebecca Budig was playing the role of Taylor Hayes.

In her opening scene, she calls Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to tell her she will be coming “home.” This happens after she spies Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge looking happy together in Monte Carlo.

Viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss the recast; some didn’t see how this could work.

One wrote, “Rebecca Budig looks younger than Steffy. Like how does this work??!”

Another one said, “Nothing against Rebecca Budig but this was a bad recast.”

While there was criticism, there were also some viewers who were excited about the recast.

One commented, “I don’t care how incongruous this is – I love Rebecca Budig, and now I have to go back to watching the show!”

Pic credit: @Indy1432.@mrsmcal, @theaveragericky/X

What will Taylor do back in Los Angeles?

It’s been several months since Taylor last appeared on screen, and her return will undoubtedly ruffle the feathers between Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle) even more.

Taylor and Brooke have fought over Ridge for decades, and we anticipate more of the same is coming soon.

This only begs the question of whether Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Paris (Diamond White) will return to marry with Taylor back home.

It will be interesting to see how NuTaylor meshes with the already-established cast.

Be sure to tune in and watch Rebecca Budig take on the role of Taylor Hayes.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.