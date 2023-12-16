Krista Allen dropped from The Bold and the Beautiful — What happens to Taylor?

The Bold and the Beautiful has done it again.

Another character goes into a black hole — and viewers get zero explanation for why.

This time, it’s Taylor Hayes.

Krista Allen debuted in the role in 2021 and got an overwhelmingly positive response. She stepped in when Hunter Tylo wasn’t available and went on contract with the role.

Recently, Krista should have celebrated two years as Dr. Taylor Hayes. However, that’s not what happened.

Unfortunately, The Bold and the Beautiful decided to let Krista go and not use her for the third year of her contract — and it came out of the blue.

Krista Allen let go from The Bold and the Beautiful

Deadline was the first to report Krista Allen was no longer on contract with The Bold and the Beautiful.

Krista was told that her contract wouldn’t be renewed in October, and she had to remain quiet about it.

The actress told Deadline, “The craziest thing is right before I got dropped, I did the cast photo shoot, and then the next week they called and said, ‘we’re not going to keep your third year and thank you very much, you were wonderful and thank you, goodbye.'”

Interestingly enough, Krista revealed that once she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy, things began going downhill, and she wasn’t being written for or put into any of the storylines Taylor should have been in.

Krista Allen thought The Bold and the Beautiful would acknowledge her exit

The irony isn’t lost on us that Krista Allen appeared in the recently unveiled cast photo yet is no longer a part of the cast.

She told the publication, “I haven’t known what to say. And then when I got dropped, I was like, ‘oh, okay, is the show going to announce this?’ But they never did. And then on December 10, just recently, it was Taylor’s two-year anniversary [of being back on show], and I came back to Twitter for the first time since June to engage with fans again, just to say thank you because there were so many congratulations and people saying, ‘I can’t wait to see you back on screen’ and ‘when are you coming back?’”

And now we know she won’t be back.

The biggest question remains whether the show will address Taylor’s absence or if there will be a recast. Krista believes Taylor is needed onscreen, and so do several of the viewers.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.