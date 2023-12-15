The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Eric remains in limbo between life and death

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that things aren’t as they seem.

For weeks, viewers have been preparing for the inevitable death of Eric Forrester (John McCook). However, it seems that was all hype for November sweeps that would turn into a Christmas miracle.

Things between the Forrester siblings will remain tense as they await news about their father and have mixed feelings about Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) initial decision to remove life support.

But not everything focuses on Eric, as RJ (Joshua Hoffman), Luna (Lisa Yamada), and Zende (Delon de Metz) remain at Forrester.

Also, look for some familiar faces for Bold viewers who also enjoy Big Brother.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Big Brother meets The Bold and the Beautiful

A tradition continues on The Bold and the Beautiful next week as two familiar Big Brother faces will appear on the CBS soap.

Cirie Fields and Matt Klotz were the players who were chosen to appear. Their debut happens on Wednesday, December 20.

As the crisis with Eric’s health continues, Cirie plays a doctor who consults with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Bridget (Ashley Jones). They are working to save the Forrester patriarch after Finn extensively researched his case.

Matt will pop up at Forrester Creations as someone who works with RJ, Luna, and Zende. His role wasn’t explained, but speculation is he has questions about Eric and his health as chatter spreads around Forrester.

Eric needs a Christmas miracle

Despite Finn and Bridget getting the bleeding to stop for Eric, he isn’t out of the woods by any means.

The family is angry that Ridge was so quick to write him off, but he remains hooked up to machines as they wait to see if the treatment worked.

Don’t expect answers quickly, as this storyline is expected to drag on.

It has been an emotional few months and weighs heavily on Ridge. He wonders whether he made the right call, especially as they wait to see if the surgery helped.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease the Forresters and Logans get a Christmas miracle — which can only mean one thing. Eric must survive — or does he?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.