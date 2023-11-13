Big Brother 25 stars to appear on The Bold and the Beautiful

More Big Brother stars will appear on The Bold and the Beautiful.

During recent years of Big Brother, each season has sent several houseguests from the BB house onto a soap opera. In total, 29 Big Brother alums have guest-starred on the show.

Yes, there are jokes to be made about the Big Brother house being a soap opera as well.

Last year, BB24 Tayor Hale, Joseph Abdin, and BB24 runner-up Monte Taylor played the game before joining the CBS soap.

And the previous year, Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather went from The Cookout to the soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful welcomes BB25 houseguests

Cirie Fields and Matt Klotz will jump from Big Brother to The Bold and the Beautiful.

Matt finished as the runner-up to Jag Bains, taking home a nice $75,000 prize for his efforts. The Olympic swimmer also finished as one of the top three vote-getters for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Cirie entered the Big Brother house as a legend from Survivor. She had also won the first season of The Traitors US. Many Big Brother fans began rooting for her due to the humor she brought to her Diary Room sessions.

Dalton Ross reported that Matt and Cirie will appear on The Bold and the Beautiful on the Wednesday, December 20 episode.

Cirie will play Dr. Martin, a physician who consults her colleagues about a patient they are treating. Those colleagues are Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Dr. Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones).

Matt is playing a fashion house employee named James. He works at Forrester Creations with RJ (Joshua Hoffman), Luna (Lisa Yamada), and Zende (Delon de Metz).

#BigBrother stars Cirie and Matt will guest star on #BoldandBeautiful, and we've got the exclusive scoop on when it's happening and who the #BB25 duo are playing. https://t.co/59I3peVsck — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) November 13, 2023

