Cameron Hardin reveals how AFH winnings will be spent

Cameron Hardin may not have won Big Brother 25. Instead, he became a fan-favorite houseguest.

The Big Brother fans voted for Cameron to become America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Being named AFH meant Cameron won a $50,000 cash prize.

The look on his face during finale night was one of shock, only matched by the expression from Jared Fields.

Cameron was also surprised to learn that he had so much fan support.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Maybe those fans will see him again on the upcoming Big Brother spin-off.

Cameron reveals how he will spend the AFH money

“What will you do with the winnings from America’s Favorite Houseguest?” Cameron was asked.

“I’m probably going to build Stevi that tree house that she’s been asking for, for a couple of years,” Cameron answered.

“To get that done, I’m actually really excited to start on the tree house for her. It’s probably going to be a bucket, a ladder, a slide, you know, just every kid’s dream that they would have wanted when they were in the third grade,” he added.

“I want to give her the coolest tree house I can,” Cameron finished.

Cameron has a seven-year-old daughter named Stevi Rae. He often talked about her on the Big Brother live feeds.

During the videos from their loved ones, the BB25 jury saw Stevi speak to her dad.

Now Cameron and Stevi have new adventures in front of them.

More from Big Brother

It has been rumored that Cameron will be seen on CBS again this winter.

A new Big Brother spin-off debuts in December, and here is everything BB fans need to know in advance.

CBS has also released the Reindeer Games episode schedule.

Host Julie Chen Moonves announced that someone from the BB25 cast is playing on Reindeer Games. Is it Cameron? Stay tuned to find out.

Nine Big Brother alums will compete in Reindeer Games, with three additional former houseguests serving as Santa’s Elves during the episodes.

After his dramatic speech on finale night, Jag Bains explained why it was so bloody. It was a speech that will go down in Big Brother history.

In the video below, Jag reveals his top three pivotal moments from his season. It provides some background about why (he felt) he deserved to win the $750,000 prize.

Fans can watch Big Brother 25 episodes by streaming them on Paramount+.

Past winter seasons of Celebrity Big Brother are also available on the service.

Big Brother is streaming on Paramount+.