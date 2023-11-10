Jag Bains explained his bloody speech from Big Brother 25 finale

Jag Bains made a bold speech during the Big Brother 25 season finale.

After the BB25 jury members asked questions, Jag and Matt Klotz told them why they deserved to win.

When it was his turn to speak, Jag went all-in, getting very loud and hammering home his points.

It seemed dramatic and almost too risky to do when the jury decided who would win the $750,000 prize.

At one point, Jag said, “My hands are covered in your blood,” as he addressed the jury.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It was a bold and accurate statement, but some Big Brother fans felt it was cocky and overbearing.

Jag explains his animated speech to the BB25 jury

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jag was asked about his “super strong and aggressive” answers to the jury questions. He was also asked if he was worried about coming off as cocky or rubbing jurors the wrong way.

“Yeah, it really wasn’t cockiness for me. I get really passionate. Really passionate,” Jag told EW.

“And I’ve always said you should advocate for yourself. And that was me truly advocating for myself. That’s a hundred days of buildup for this one moment. And this is the one chance I have to share with the jury what game I’ve played and to own up to everything,” Jag continued.

As Jag noted, the 100-day season of Big Brother meant much buildup was taking place. It had all culminated in a brief moment where he had to summarize those 100 days into a few sentences.

“So I knew as I was giving my speech that I was getting passionate, but it was — this is who I am. I played this game, I’m going to own up to it. And at the end of the day, I did have a lot of people’s blood on my hands. I didn’t lie in my speech, so I just owned up to it,” Jag finished.

Below is a clip of Jag’s speech to the Big Brother 25 jury.

Extra Big Brother news and notes

Julie Chen Moonves announced a new Big Brother spin-off.

Here are the fresh details for Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

This new show gives fans something extra to watch this winter.

While it isn’t an official new season of Big Brother, it is an intriguing option from the BB Universe.

Stay tuned to learn who the players will be on Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

All episodes of Big Brother 25 are now available to stream on Paramount+. That includes the season finale from where Jag Bains was named the winner, and Cameron Hardin became the AFH.

Big Brother is streaming on Paramount+.