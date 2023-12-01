The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Eric’s big farewell

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease a big event is planned.

For weeks, viewers have watched as Eric’s (John McCook) condition deteriorated. This past week, things got even worse, leading to the patriarch of the Forresters demanding one last party.

As his family scrambles to plan this one last hurrah, two familiar faces will return to Los Angeles.

The upcoming episodes were teased when they were filmed back in October, and with the end of November sweeps, it seems The Bold and the Beautiful is ready to move forward with whatever happens to Eric.

It will be an event for the books, with everyone coming together to celebrate Eric Forrester’s final collection from the fashion house he built.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Thorne and Bridget arrive for the party

Eric told Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Katie (Heather Tom), and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) that he wanted a party. A celebration with his family and close friends. He wants to have a joyous night with no tears and no pity.

They will comply, as keeping Eric happy is their primary goal right now. And with some of the other family members clued in, it seems they will be on board for the epic party, too.

Thorne (Windsor Harmon) will be back in town for the party. He hasn’t been seen in years (except when he appeared in the standalone Brooke episode). And when Thorne left town the last time, he was played by Ingo Rademacher, though Windsor is who loyal viewers consider their Thorne.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) will be around to see her father’s latest collection and enjoy the party. However, she isn’t in the know like her mom, sister, and the rest of the family are.

What is happening to Eric?

There have been conflicting reports about what will happen to Eric. The Bold and the Beautiful is playing it out like it’s the end for the character.

Could John McCook be retiring? That certainly seems possible after being on the CBS soap since its inception in 1987.

However, there’s been chatter that he just inked another three-year deal with the soap. If that’s the case, something — or someone — will save him.

Speculation is that someone finds something that could help him. It wouldn’t be a cure-all, but it would allow him to continue living his life without some of the symptoms he’s currently experiencing.

Be sure to tune in next week for updates on Eric and his condition.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.