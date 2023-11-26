The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Eric dying?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Eric (John McCook) is gearing up for one last hurrah.

It’s been a whirlwind sweeps month, with Eric’s diagnosis being front and center.

With the realization that things are getting progressively worse, he wants to keep quiet about it.

However, as sweeps wind down, there is some concern this is the end of the road for Eric Forrester.

And after what The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows this week, it might just be the beginning of the end.

Here’s what’s happening at Forrester Creations this week.

Eric suffers an episode at the office

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Eric would suffer an episode while at Forrester Creations. That is highlighted in the preview video for this week’s episodes.

As Eric sits behind his desk, he is seen looking ill with Donna (Jennifer Gareis) by his side.

When a trip to the hospital is brought up, Eric is absolutely against it. There’s no way he is going, despite the protests of his family members.

He tells Donna that when he’s gone, she’ll be fine. That only heightens her concern.

Katie (Heather Tom) pleads with him not to give up, as she gets emotional about the situation.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) voiced his concern about the family without Eric.

Is Eric leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers wonder whether this is John McCook’s move into retirement, especially after his daughter, Molly McCook, filmed a video of his magnificent dressing room at the CBS soap.

Some rumors have indicated that Eric might be dying on the show, though some rumblings say he recently signed a new contract with the CBS soap.

A few weeks ago, it was teased that several emotional episodes would be filmed. A photo of Eric hanging above the fireplace led to speculation that it was the end of the road for Eric Forrester.

Filming 10 shows this week, and let’s just say it’s going to be very emotional for everyone. #BoldandBeautiful #EricForrester pic.twitter.com/YvqHg5pXYT — Casey Kasprzyk (@CaseyKasprzyk) October 30, 2023

Casey is the supervising producer at The Bold and the Beautiful, and given the filming schedule and when the episodes air, the ones he teased will be airing in the coming days.

He also posted about the “one and only” Eric Forrester.

Appreciation Post. So thankful for this amazing man and all he has done for #BoldandBeautiful Hard to ever imagine a world without John McCook’s one and only Eric Forrester. Thank you John!#Cheers #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/e46Pr95M4E — Casey Kasprzyk (@CaseyKasprzyk) November 23, 2023

Windsor Harmon will reprise his role as Thorne Forrester, and Ashley Jones will be back as Bridget Forrester in the coming days. They are supposed to be back the week of December 4, when Eric’s party is supposed to take place, as he spends this week setting it up.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.