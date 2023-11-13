Is Eric leaving The Bold and the Beautiful? Here’s why we think John McCook is retiring

The Bold and the Beautiful has only had one Eric Forrester.

John McCook debuted in the role when the CBS soap began airing in 1987, and more than 30 years later, he is still Eric Forrester.

Over the years, he has been involved with several women, welcomed several children, and created a legacy for the Forresters that will live on.

Recently, The Bold and the Beautiful writers have teased that Eric’s time is dwindling. He was given months to live after suffering from symptoms for several weeks.

With November sweeps in full swing, Eric’s decline will be a main focus in the coming weeks.

This week, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tell their children about Eric’s diagnosis.

Will Eric die on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Initially, viewers believe this would be a storyline where Eric fell ill and eventually recovered.

However, it looks like Eric will die on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Things have been set up for a funeral, with teasers coming out about several returning faces, including Windsor Harmon as Thorne Forrester and Ashley Jones as Bridget Forrester.

A few weeks ago, this was shared by the supervising producer of the hit CBS soap.

Filming 10 shows this week, and let’s just say it’s going to be very emotional for everyone. #BoldandBeautiful #EricForrester pic.twitter.com/YvqHg5pXYT — Casey Kasprzyk (@CaseyKasprzyk) October 30, 2023

Based on the filming time and early December return date for Windsor and Ashley, things align perfectly for a funeral and a farewell fit for a patriarch who has spanned three decades.

Is John McCook retiring?

If Eric dies on The Bold and the Beautiful, there is no way to recast the character. John McCook originated the role, and it seems it will be his forever.

John’s daughter, Molly McCook, shared a video of herself spending time at The Bold and the Beautiful. She showed off her dad’s dressing room, a behind-the-scenes look at him on set, and a little more.

It could have easily been taken if John was wrapping up his scenes on his final day.

Currently, neither John nor CBS has talked about what the plans are regarding the Eric dying storyline. There has been no confirmation that John is retiring, though all the hints lead to that.

If this is the end for Eric Forrester and John McCook — it was a legacy that no one will forget. Over three decades of dedication to the show, with only Katherine Kelly Lang still around as the original two actors who helped launch the show in 1987.

The next few weeks will be filled with tearjerker moments, so fans should be prepared with Kleenex on hand.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.