Is Eric leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful has been working toward featuring Eric (John McCook) in a front-burner storyline.

They did just that with the fashion line showdown between Eric and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Things between the father and son have gotten tense, and it seems the legacy line Eric is designing has a bigger purpose than the one Ridge is working on.

Some concern about Eric’s time on the CBS soap has been discussed, especially with the storyline featuring his failing health.

He’s been experiencing some concerning symptoms, and after some labs and a visit with the doctor, there’s reason to be concerned about where this storyline is ultimately headed.

Here’s what we know about Eric on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Eric’s prognosis

After hearing what the doctor had to say, Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is worried about Eric.

He didn’t tell her the full scope of what’s been happening. Aside from the tremors, there have been other symptoms.

The doctor revealed that cerebrovascular disease is a possibility along with TIAs. That is a lot to hear, especially when it was only believed to be hand tremors.

It’s been an ongoing battle, so Eric quickly lashed out at Ridge and Luna (Lisa Yamada) when he couldn’t control his hands. He’s frustrated his hands don’t work like they used to; even with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) helping with the line, he’s still not thrilled about the situation.

Donna is beside herself despite Eric’s attempts to calm her down.

However, after a coughing fit, the Forrester patriarch discovered blood in his handkerchief.

Is John McCook retiring?

While all the signs point to Eric battling something serious that could lead to his demise, that doesn’t seem to be the case based on recent contract negotiations.

John McCook originated the role of Eric Forrester when The Bold and the Beautiful debuted in 1987. It’s been his home for over 30 years, and in just a few more, he will have spent four decades playing the fashion house legend.

Networks don’t comment on an actor’s status; it is believed that John inked another three-year deal with CBS to remain on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Only he and Katherine Kelly Lang remain from the original cast. Some roles have been recast, and others have just been written off or disappeared, never to be spoken of again.

While it may seem like Eric is leaving, John has other plans.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.