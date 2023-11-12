The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: The truth about Eric is revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the upcoming week tease that the truth about Eric (John McCook) is revealed to everyone.

For weeks, Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) were the only ones who knew about Eric’s condition.

As things got worse, they remained tight-lipped about what was happening. But this week, all that changes.

Katie (Heather Tom), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are all in the know now, and they’ve decided the rest of the family should be clued in.

Things have been complicated with the fashion showdown, but with Ridge giving up his win to Eric to make him happy, there’s hope things will calm down as the reality of what is happening with his health sinks in.

Brooke breaks the news to Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Brooke telling Hope (Annika Noelle) about what’s happening with Eric.

Hope is stunned when Brooke tells her Eric is dying, as the surprise in her eyes can be felt through the screen.

Her relationship with the Forrester patriarch has been special, and she knows the news will devastate Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Ridge tells Steffy and Thomas

With Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) back in town and settled, Ridge believes it is time to tell his children the truth about Eric.

Steffy is beside herself when she gets the news and wants to see Eric immediately. Thomas looks stunned and will likely have to consider how to break the news to Douglas, who has grown fond of his great-grandfather.

The Forresters and Logans will have to band together to get through whatever is about to happen.

Eric doesn’t want pity

Another scene in The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Eric seemingly yelling at Katie about not wanting pity.

This sickness has taken a toll on him, and it’s not improving.

Everything Eric used to do is becoming increasingly more difficult, and it’s killing him.

He didn’t want pity in his life, and he doesn’t want it in his death.

As November sweeps their mid-point, it seems Eric dying is all but inevitable at this point. The next couple of weeks may require tissues on standby.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.