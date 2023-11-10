The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy and Thomas learn the truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that a plea is made and bad news is delivered.

After a week of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) returning home, getting caught up with things in the office, and confronting Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), things will turn back to Eric (John McCook) and his illness.

November sweeps hit the halfway point next week, so it’s time to kick things into high gear.

Liam (Scott Clifton) has a plan, but will he succeed in his attempts?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will make a tough decision that impacts his children, but it needs to be done.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam tries to win Steffy back

With everything done between him and Hope (Annika Noelle), his mind is set on reconciling with Steffy.

The problem is she is still in love with her husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan). She made it clear that she was sticking with him when she punched Sheila while confronting her at Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) apartment.

Liam insists he is the only one who can keep her and Kelly safe, but Steffy doesn’t buy it. She is in her power era, and Sheila isn’t going to run her out of town ever again.

Ridge fills Thomas and Steffy in on Eric’s condition

With Steffy settled in, Ridge will fill her and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) in on what’s happening with Eric.

They will be the last to know about their grandfather’s illness. He was only given months to live, and with some spoilers that have been floating around, it seems Eric may be dying after all.

It will be devastating for the siblings, who have been out of the loop. Thomas has been focused on Hope For The Future, and Steffy was out of town to avoid Sheila.

The reality will sink in, and there may be some sad scenes ahead in the coming weeks. Eric has been declining over the last few weeks, and with the Logan sisters and Ridge in the know, it is time the patriarch sits down with the family.

Bold fans should grab their tissues as the coming weeks in November could be more emotional than anyone anticipated. Will Eric die as John McCook walks away from the CBS soap he’s called home since 1987?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.