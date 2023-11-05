The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy is ready for a fight

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that November sweeps are bringing out the fight in Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

She is back from her European trip (Jacquie was on maternity leave) and ready to stand up against Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

With the Forrester showdown over and what’s happening with Eric (John McCook), Steffy was due home anyway.

The biggest question is whether she will continue to stay and fight for her marriage to Finn (Tanner Novlan) or if Liam’s (Scott Clifton) pleas will get to her.

Sweeps month promises surprises are on the horizon — but will they be good?

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Steffy won’t back down

Cliffhanger Friday saw Steffy push Sheila — letting her know she wasn’t backing down from her stance.

She pushed her away once, but this time, things wouldn’t go as Sheila had hoped.

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Steffy asserts herself brilliantly.

Sheila doesn’t know what hit her when Steffy throws a punch that knocks her to the ground.

But did Steffy poke the bear? Now that she has asserted dominance over Sheila, that can’t sit well with her.

Ridge warns Steffy

Another scene in The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) issuing Steffy a warning.

He reminds her that Sheila has a screw loose, but Steffy doesn’t seem bothered. She is in her tough girl era, and Finn’s birth mother isn’t going to push her around.

The last thing Ridge needs is another thing to worry about.

Learning his father is dying has been a shock for the designer. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) broke down and told him and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about Eric.

There hasn’t been any discussion about it other than what was shown at Forrester as the showdown wrapped.

As November sweeps continue to roll through the month, the Forrester family will be front and center. Between the Steffy vs. Sheila drama and Eric’s declining health and possible death, there will be a lot happening.

Spoilers tease there will also be a confrontation at Forrester when Li (Naomi Matsuda) finds Poppy (Romy Park) there. This adds another layer to the drama, especially with Li’s feelings about her sister and niece being in Los Angeles.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.