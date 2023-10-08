Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful — What’s her connection to Forrester?

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers have wondered about Luna (Lisa Yamada) and her connections to the show.

She is interning at Forrester and growing close to RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

There seems to be a romantic connection, with RJ confiding in Luna about what’s happening with Eric (John McCook).

However, Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful gave a little more insight into Luna and her connections to Los Angeles.

Luna’s mother didn’t want her to be at Forrester Creations, but she didn’t listen.

Now, as the mystery heightens, there is more speculation about where Luna fits in and why she landed in Los Angeles.

Luna’s connection to Li on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna’s mother appeared on the other end of the phone during Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode.

Poppy (Romy Park) warned Luna that her aunt would disapprove of her being at Forrester and threw out Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) name.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) seems to be her aunt, making Finn her cousin.

She’s been in Los Angeles for a while now, so why hasn’t her family run into her?

And why would Li be so upset that Luna is working at Forrester? There are many more questions than answers, but at least the family connection has been made.

Speculation about why Luna was told to stay away from Forrester revolves around the mess that unfolded when Finn fell in love with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). It unleashed chaos into Li’s life, including finding out that Jack (Ted King) cheated on Li and that Finn was his biological son.

What’s coming up next on The Bold and the Beautiful?

As Luna stands beside RJ and helps work on Eric’s legacy line, next week’s shift focuses on Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) big news.

Hope (Annika Noelle) learns what her father has been up to, and it doesn’t go over well. When she approaches Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) for help, she learns that he knew about Deacon and Sheila as far back as when she was arrested and thrown in jail.

Hopefully, more about Poppy, Li, and Luna will be revealed amid the mess that is Deacon and Sheila’s love affair. With Deacon pleading for Finn to consider leaving Steffy and giving his mother a second chance, there’s a lot to unpack.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.