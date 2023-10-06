The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: The truth about Deacon and Sheila is out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that the CBS soap is focused on romance.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) have kept their relationship mostly private, with only a few people knowing about it.

That all changes next week when Hope (Annika Noelle) finds out her dad is marrying Sheila.

And speaking of Hope, she seems to be front and center most of the week between her conversation with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and the mess with her father.

This will lead into sweeps month, likely impacting the Forresters and the Logans.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope learns the truth

After having a conversation with Finn, Hope continues to think about what he said regarding Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

However, that is short-lived when she learns the truth about Deacon and Sheila.

To say she was surprised would be an understatement. She had absolutely no idea the two were an item and was beside herself.

Naturally, she wants to fix things, and getting Sheila far away from Deacon is the only way to do that.

Knowing that her dad has a soft spot for her mom, Hope goes to Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) for help. She wants them to talk some sense into Deacon before he makes a big mistake.

That opens up a can of worms, though. Ridge must admit to Brooke that he knew about the love affair between Deacon and Sheila for months. He used Hope’s father to help trap Sheila when she was arrested, so Deacon went to the judge and collected his favor owed, which set Sheila free.

RJ and Luna grow closer

As RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) grow closer, their relationship quickly turns to romance.

The two share a kiss next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. RJ is worried about Eric (John McCook) and has every right to be given the news the Forrester patriarch got from his doctor.

Viewers are concerned Eric is leaving the show because of his health concerns.

With Luna by his side, it seems RJ is ready to move forward with helping his grandfather in the battle against his father. But will he tell Brooke and Ridge what is happening with Eric?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.