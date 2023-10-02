The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric’s condition is cause for concern

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that this week is all about Eric (John McCook) and what’s going on with his health.

For weeks, the writers have teased something happening with Eric. His hands have been shaking, he is easily angered, and his constant feeling of being pushed out of Forrester has made him question everything.

Eric is designing a “legacy” line, but the budget isn’t built for that. Instead, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been working on a couture collection, and Hope For the Future continues to bring massive success.

Spoilers for this week’s episodes of the CBS soap shared that RJ (Joshua Hoffman) would be torn about his grandfather. He’s been working with Eric on his line at the Forrester mansion and is becoming increasingly concerned about Eric.

Things must get worse because the Forrester patriarch receives a house call from a doctor with lab results.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

RJ feels guilty

As RJ learns a lot is going on at Forrester, he tries to reconcile keeping the truth about Eric from Ridge.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge have voiced their concern about Eric acting the way he is, mainly because it came out of the blue.

Now that he knows the truth about what’s happening with Eric, he wants to tell his parents. He was asked not to tell anyone, so as he goes back and forth about what to do, Luna (Lisa Yamada) is who he confides in.

Will this take things between the two to the next level?

Donna is worried about Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video showed Donna (Jennifer Gareis) telling Eric she was concerned about him. She had tears in her eyes, which lets viewers know there is more to this story.

Another scene from the video shared Eric speaking with a doctor, asking what was wrong. And one more showed Eric taking something with a glass of water.

This is cause for concern, especially with all of the signs Eric has displayed. Some viewers have wondered whether this will be John McCook’s way of exiting the CBS soap.

The scabs had been working on this story, so it will be interesting to see whether the returning writers will continue or change it. However, with sweeps just a month away, it could be setting the stage for an even bigger story to be told.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.