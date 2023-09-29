The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope gets questioned by Taylor and RJ leans on Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease next week’s episodes of the CBS soap are filled with questions and confidences.

There’s been a lot of focus on getting rid of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), but next week, the focus changes to Thope and their could-be relationship.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) have been teetering on a relationship for weeks now. She is hesitant, asking him to settle for a friends-with-benefits situation.

With Taylor (Krista Allen) back in town, expect her to have some opinions about their newfound bond.

The mystery surrounding Luna (Lisa Yamada) heats up as she shares something with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) after he confides in her.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope and Thomas

Taylor isn’t wasting time talking to Hope about her plans with Thomas.

She has questions about her intentions, specifically after their ups and downs since his return to Los Angeles.

His obsession caused plenty of hurt and regrets throughout the Logan and Forrester families.

Not only has Hope messed things up for Thomas, but she has also interfered with Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) love life.

Expect there to be shady comments during this encounter.

Later in the week, Finn (Tanner Novlan) advises Hope about his brother-in-law. Will she take what he has to say to heart?

Luna and RJ

Something is fishy with Luna popping up as a Forrester intern. Nothing happens by accident, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she came with a secret.

It’s speculated that she is related to Eric (John McCook) somehow, but no one knows how. There are other possibilities, but that seems like the most likely scenario, given where the writers put her.

And, with Eric’s legacy line happening, it all seems too much to be coincidental.

By mid-week, Luna and RJ will confide in each other. She will tell him a bit about her past, and he opens up about his concerns about his grandpa.

So many are worried about what’s going on with Eric, especially Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and RJ. It will be interesting to see if anyone else picks up on what is happening with him.

What will happen when Taylor confronts Hope? What will Luna tell RJ?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.