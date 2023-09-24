The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila needs to go

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease everything is about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) this week.

Viewers saw Deacon (Sean Kanan) end things with Sheila, only to find out he was behind Sheila beating the case. He called in a favor with the judge, and now, she knows the truth about how she was given a new lease on life.

Sheila is fixated on trying to build a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan) despite him telling her to leave him and his family alone — several times.

His slip-up calling her mom has cemented the idea that there is a possibility for the two to be able to move forward. And the hug he extended to her after the court hearing also indicates something inside wants Sheila in his life.

With Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) away with the kids, Finn has to decide his next move.

Will he figure out how to get Sheila out of his life for good?

Li is adamant about Sheila being ‘cancer’

Last week, The Bold and the Beautiful focused on Li (Naomi Matsuda) lecturing Finn on getting rid of Sheila.

She told him she was a “cancer” and he needed to ensure she was out of their lives forever.

Li all but told him to kill his birth mother, which is complicated for Finn.

He is clearly internally struggling with what to do about Sheila while also wanting a connection with her somewhere deep down inside.

Taylor lays into Finn

Taylor (Krista Allen) is back on-screen this week, and she has plenty to say to Finn about his connection to Sheila.

But first, it seems she stops by Forrester and has a conversation with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). He is seen going on a tangent about Finn and Sheila, and viewers know he would much rather have Steffy home and with Liam (Scott Clifton) at this point.

She stops by to talk to Finn, as was confirmed by The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week.

However, Taylor seems to lay things on thick when convincing Finn that Sheila has to go.

It seems both Taylor and Li hint at taking Sheila out by murder, and it doesn’t appear he is catching on. He takes his doctoral oath seriously. After all, he’s already saved his birth mother once.

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.