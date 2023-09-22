The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Taylor pops up and a secret is exposed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that plenty of sneaking around is on the agenda next week.

Two relationships are on the down low, and one is about to be exposed.

There’s also the Forrester battle going on, with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) in the middle of the dueling lines being worked on by Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook).

And let’s not forget the determination Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has to make things right with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

With decisions to be made and feelings revealed it will be another must-see week.

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Taylor visits Finn

While Finn knows what has to be done, he is still in shambles without his wife and kids.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has gone overseas to get away from Sheila (and for Jacqui to enjoy her maternity leave), and she won’t return until things are handled.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) has given Finn the tools to help his marriage succeed — whether he takes the advice remains to be seen.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor (Krista Allen) chats with Finn. It’s unclear if she’s there to tell him off for allowing Sheila back into Steffy’s life or offer advice on what to do next.

There are rumblings that there may be an intimate moment between the two, but that’s all whispers right now.

Secrets exposed

Two relationships are undercover right now.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) has attempted to cut ties with Sheila, but he continues to see her despite knowing how badly things will go if anyone finds out they are together. This week, Hope (Annika Noelle) almost walked in on them.

And speaking of Hope, she has been sleeping with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) at the office. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) knows about them, but that’s it.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that next week, a relationship is exposed. It could be either, but only Deacon and Sheila have an actual relationship. Hope and Thomas are using their friends-with-benefits card, though he wants more.

No matter which situation is exposed, fireworks will go off. Everyone will have an opinion on what’s happening and why the situation isn’t good.

As sweeps month approaches, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers await epic results.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.