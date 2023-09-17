The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Forrester showdown

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the Forrester men are ready for a fashion showdown despite the possible risks.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) have butted heads for weeks. The elder Forrester feels like his son is trying to push him out of the business and is determined not to let that happen.

The showdown will be on the runway as they build their collections and designs.

Eric has RJ (Joshua Hoffman) helping him while Ridge and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are working together.

And to make things even more complicated, the Logan sisters will be forced to choose sides.

With Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) siding with their husbands, where will Katie (Heather Tom) fall?

Winner takes all

Eric and Ridge are ready for the battle of a lifetime.

The winner will take all, and it’s some risky business.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) warns Eric of the risk, and he responds by revealing he isn’t afraid of a little risk.

Both Forrester men believe they will win, but who will come out on top?

Get rid of Sheila

A tough conversation between Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) needs to be had.

Finn thinks things with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) are over — but that’s not the case.

Li lays into him about the situation with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and how he won’t get her or the kids back until he handles things with his birth mother.

Sheila is nothing if not determined, though. She has already been working on how she will be able to rebuild a relationship with Finn. Nothing he says or does will convince her that he wants nothing to do with her.

There is only one thing left to do as far as Li is concerned.

In the Bold and the Beautiful preview, Li insinuates that something drastic needs to be done to ensure Sheila is gone for good. She coaxes Finn into taking matters into his own hands. But what does that mean exactly?

Will Finn opt to eliminate Sheila by killing her? That seems to be hinted at in the preview, and it might be the only way Finn can convince Steffy to return home with the kids. However, he still has Liam (Scott Clifton) to contend with, as he professed his love to Steffy before she left.

As the next week unfolds on the CBS soap, tune in daily so that not a moment of the Forrester competition is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.