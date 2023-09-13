The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Forresters at war

The Bold and the Beautiful had a wild summer, with a few surprises still wreaking havoc. ‘

As the fall begins to roll in, it seems the Forrester family will be front and center as the reigns of the fashion house are being questioned.

Things within the family have gotten complicated over the last weeks, with a disconnect between Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) seemingly coming out of nowhere.

With spoilers teasing a dismantling of the family from the inside, the Forresters will force their loved ones to pick sides, causing more heartache among those they love.

It’s been quite some time since the storylines have focused on something other than Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) or Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen).

Here’s what to expect during the coming weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Eric’s fashion line

As The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know, Eric is secretly working on his line at the Forrester mansion.

He’s recruited RJ (Joshua Hoffman) to help him with the designs and use of the upgraded technology.

Eric made it very clear he wants no help from Ridge and that he feels pushed aside by his son in front of RJ, Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and Brooke.

With RJ by his side, things will get more complicated, as Ridge has been pushing his son to get into the family business.

Choosing sides causes turmoil

With Donna and Brooke each supporting their husbands, it seems the Forrester feud is doing more harm than good. The sisters will have to learn to navigate their new situation.

RJ will find himself in a war between his father and grandfather. He wants to be there helping his grandfather, but Ridge wants his son to be by his side. After all, he’s been waiting for RJ to sketch and design for years.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is ready to step up and help Ridge with the company, as it’s promised he will succeed his father upon his retirement. This will likely strain his already complicated relationship with his little brother, RJ.

With the Logans sisters feeling the pressure and RJ being in the middle of his two idols battling, there will be plenty of conflict this fall.

We can’t help but wonder if this is the way Eric will retire from Forrester.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the father and son war is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.