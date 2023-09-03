The Bold and the Beautiful viewers wonder if Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is leaving the show.

All signs point to something significant happening, especially with spoilers teasing the danger she finds herself in next week.

Friday’s cliffhanger saw Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) showing up at the cliff house, but only Steffy saw her.

After deciding to move back home with Finn (Tanner Novlan), this will undoubtedly change things for the Forrester heiress.

She will likely take off to Europe, which she has done before.

Is Steffy leaving The Bold and the Beautiful or just taking a break?

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood exits next week

If you haven’t been paying attention, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is pregnant with her fourth child.

That’s why she has been filmed sitting down a lot and also why she has worn more oversized clothing in an attempt to hide her baby bump.

The Bold and the Beautiful writers chose not to add her pregnancy into the storyline this time around.

Steffy will leave the show for a few weeks, as her exit for maternity leave begins September 7. That will be her last time on-screen for a while.

It isn’t shocking, given how the writing has been for the last few weeks. It’s assumed that Steffy will take the kids and leave Los Angeles to stay away from Sheila.

How will Steffy’s exit happen?

While it’s assumed that she is heading to Europe, as she has done in the past, that may not be how writers have written it this time.

There have been rumblings that indicate Steffy may be hurt by Sheila, landing in the hospital or possibly even in a coma.

Details haven’t been made clear, and with the scabs doing the writing while the writers are still on strike, there’s no telling where they are taking this story.

However, the good news is that Steffy will return once Jacqueline MacInnes Wood welcomes her baby and finishes her maternity leave.

This won’t be the first time this has happened. Jacquie took leave in 2019, 2021, and 2022, when she welcomed her first three children.

She was written away each time, and the show continued until she returned.

What will Liam (Scott Clifton) do when Steffy is away? He has been clear about his intentions with Steffy, and his rejection of Hope (Annika Noelle) and reconciling their marriage, Liam left the door open for him to return to Steffy if she wanted him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.