The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Danger is lurking as Sheila remains free

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease there is danger on the way.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) made it clear she wants to go back home to Finn (Tanner Novlan), as both she and the kids miss him.

This didn’t go over well with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) or Eric (John McCook), as both believe danger lurks as long as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is a free woman.

Next week, she makes the move from her grandfather’s house back to the beach house, but it won’t be all she had hoped.

When Liam (Scott Clifton) finds out Steffy returned home with Kelly, he will surely have something to say about it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy is in danger

Moving back to the cliff house is a big deal. Steffy is determined to make her marriage work, and she loves Finn. He promised her that Sheila wouldn’t be an issue, but that’s not something he has total control over.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy finds herself in danger. It likely has everything to do with Sheila, as she is now fixated on Steffy being the reason she and Finn aren’t closer. That’s thanks to Deacon (Sean Kanan) opening his mouth and shattering her hopes of a reconciliation with her son.

What lengths will Sheila go to this time? She already shot Steffy and Finn, so her upcoming move is anyone’s guess.

Liam isn’t over Steffy

Despite Finn putting Liam on notice about pursuing his wife, the Spencer son isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

He makes that much clear to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Ridge when he speaks to them about his feelings for Steffy and his concerns for her and Kelly’s safety.

Liam rejected hope (Annika Noelle), and his sights are solely on Steffy and reconciling things — even though Finn is still very much in the picture.

Deacon catches Ridge’s wrath

The dressmaker wasn’t playing around after Deacon played coy about Sheila’s whereabouts when Ridge and Carter (Victor Saint-Lawrence) showed up at his place.

He knows Deacon is hiding where Sheila is and demands to know everything Deacon knows.

That puts him between a rock and a hard place because he knows they will drop him like a hot potato once Hope and Brooke (Katherin Kelly Lang) discover his relationship with Sheila.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.