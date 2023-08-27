The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas issues Liam a warning and Hope faces reality

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that it’s more of the same as a love triangle goes through more twists and turns.

There’s been so much back and forth between Liam (Scott Clifton), Hope (Annika Noelle), and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) on the hit CBS soap opera.

That doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon as the show gears up for some fall drama.

This week, Liam made it clear that he’s not in the headspace to forgive Hope for her kissing Thomas in Rome.

In true Liam fashion, he’s using that as a reason to run back to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

The latest preview video for B&B teases Thomas has had it with Liam and gives him something to think about.

Hope confides in Brooke

In the video footage, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is on hand to give her daughter the moral support she needs. Brooke’s shocked that Liam wouldn’t forgive Hope for the kiss.

An upset Hope informs her mother that she doesn’t feel Liam will ever forgive her for betraying him with Thomas. The video flashes back to that moment in Rome, with Liam catching them in the act.

Hope faces the reality that her marriage to Liam is over. However, she doesn’t know that Thomas has a couple of tricks up his sleeve.

Thomas steps up

A flip of the scene has Thomas ambushing Liam at his office. Thomas doesn’t mince words, letting Liam know he’s a fool for ending things with Hope and will regret his actions.

The look on Liam’s face is priceless, but B&B fans can rest assured these two are definitely going to spar.

Ironically, Thomas has a warning for Liam because The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that Liam has a warning for Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in his request to win back Steffy.

Meanwhile, Liam may not want Hope back, but Thomas wastes no time pleading with her to give them another chance. Thomas puts it all on the line to fight for Hope in a way Liam isn’t about to do.

Hope has a decision to make regarding Thomas because his words definitely impact her.

Will Hope get together with Thomas? Will Liam change his mind about his marriage to Hope?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the CBS hit daytime drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.