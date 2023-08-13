What happened to Flo on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful introduced the Fulton women, Flo and Shauna, in correlation with the Beth storyline in 2019.

Katrina Bowden played Flo, and she was initially written in to be the “mother” of the baby Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted when Dr. Buckingham (Wayne Brady) told Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) their baby had died.

Her mom, Shauna, was played by Denise Richards. Shauna was a former friend of Quinn (Rena Sofer), and the two had raised their children, Flo and Wyatt (Darin Brooks), together. Interestingly enough, Wyatt and Flo were also high school sweethearts.

Throughout Flo’s time on screen, she was revealed to have been fathered by Storm Logan (William deVry), making her cousins with Hope, and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and Katie (Heather Tom) her aunts. She also donated a kidney to save Katie.

And despite her part in the baby storyline and keeping the truth about Beth being alive and Phoebe being Beth, the Logans worked on embracing her toward the end.

Wyatt fell back in love with her after things with Sally (Courtney Hope) fell apart. They were engaged to be married.

So, did Flo fall into the black hole, never to be seen again on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Darin Brooks weighs in on the Flo situation

Wyatt has been focused on what’s happening in his brother’s life, and viewers never hear about Flo.

Most scenes between Wyatt and Liam discuss Hope, Steffy, and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

The Bold and the Beautiful had Wyatt off-screen for quite some time, but now, he’s just being used to prop the Lope/Steam incoming situation, which seems like a waste.

While talking to She Knows Soaps, Darin Brooks talked about where Flo went and what he thought about the situation.

He said, “Yeah, Flo was sort of doomed almost from the start. The audience had invested in Sally and Wyatt, then along came Flo, who was supposedly his high school love. So, on the one hand, here was this couple people had gotten into being torn apart because of a romance that had happened years ago and they didn’t really know anything about.”

Darin also mentioned the audience was having a hard time accepting Flo’s role in Beth being stolen from Hope and given to Steffy, so it complicated things more.

It doesn’t appear Flo will be back, at least not anytime soon.

What’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful right now?

Aside from Wyatt being used as a prop and sounding board for Liam, he doesn’t have a storyline.

Much of what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful focuses on Hope and Steffy and their relationships.

Hope filed for divorce from Liam but hasn’t officially moved on with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) yet. Steffy left Finn (Tanner Novlan) because of his interactions with Sheila, leaving the door open for Liam to profess his love.

It seems this will be the focus moving forward, and Wyatt will continue to be there for his brother as he navigates this situation with Steffy and Finn’s desire to put him in his place.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.