The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn and Liam face off over Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a love triangle is revisited again, leading to an explosive showdown between two fan favorites.

Thanks to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown Pelzer), Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) world has been turned upside down.

Steffy (‎Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) isn’t here for her husband softening toward his psycho birth mom.

When Finn calls Sheila a hero for saving Kelly (Sophia Paras McKinlay), it pushed Steffy to her breaking point.

The latest preview video for B&B reveals the fallout of Steffy moving out and Liam (Scott Clifton) moving in on her.

Oh yes, Finn and Liam are going toe to toe over Steffy with a heated face-off looming.

Liam lays it all on the line for Steffy

In the footage, Liam pours his heart out to Steffy, admitting he was a fool to let her go. Let’s be honest here, Liam just can’t seem to be alone.

Now that his marriage to Hope (Annika Noelle) is over, Liam is running back to Steffy because of the way he works.

Steffy appears stunned that Liam is laying this on her amid her life with Finn falling apart. That doesn’t stop Liam from planting another kiss on her, though.

A flip of the scene features Hope telling Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Finn won’t just give up on his marriage. Hope knows Finn will fight for his family, and that’s exactly what the good doctor does.

Finn warns Liam to back off

It’s pretty clear to Finn that Liam’s using this Sheila situation to break up him and Steffy. Finn pays Liam a visit at work to put his former friend on blast.

Things get heated between the two men when Finn bluntly tells Liam that just because Hope dumped him doesn’t mean Liam can mess with Finn’s marriage. Finn yells that Liam needs to stay away from Steffy or else.

The gloves are coming off for Liam and Finn as Liam informs the good doctor that he won’t walk away from Steffy again. That’s just a glimpse of the fight looming between Finn and Liam, but we gotta say it looks pretty darn good.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Liam goes into protective mode to keep Steffy and Kelly safe, and he’s not the only one. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) unleashes his anger after learning that Steffy took the kids and moved into Eric’s (John McCook) house.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out how all of this Steffy, Liam, and Finn drama unfolds.

Are you Team Liam or Team Finn?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.